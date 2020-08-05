Louis Harry "Junnie" Parker Jr., a United States Air Force Veteran and a resident of Plaquemine, transitioned from this earthly home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded his wife and children. Visitation at St. Matthew Baptist Church,22910 Warren Street, Plaquemine, LA on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. conduced by Rev. Nolan Carlin, Pastor. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Virginia Lewis Parker; children Latina L. Parker, Ondria Edouard, Sr. and Elena Parker; twelve grandchildren; a loving sister, Alder Wesley; two godchildren, Leslie Travis and Joseph Williams, Jr.; sister-in-law, Elmer L. Price and brother-in-law, Milton Lewis, III. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis, Sr. and Estelle Parker; grandparents; a son Retired Staff SGT Louis H. Parker, III; sister/cousin Katherine Gail Williams and mother-in-law Virginia Lewis. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.

