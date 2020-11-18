Louis J. Ruffino, Sr., a native of Amite, LA and a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on November 17, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a veteran who proudly served our country in the Air National Guard. Louis was an engineer at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans during the Apollo Flight Program. He had a love for antique cars and dancing every weekend. There are many fond memories spent vacationing as a family to such locations as London, Disney World, and Gatlingburg. Louis will be greatly missed by all. Survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Josephine "Phyne" Piazza Ruffino; daughter, Toni Lynn Chisholm; son, Louis J. Ruffino, Jr.; sister, Loretta Pace; grandchildren, Parker Ruffino, Kyle Chisholm; and a great-granddaughter, Lexi Ruffino. Also survived by his special uncle who had a great impact on his life, Louis S. Ruffino, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, John Ruffino and Grace Piazza Ruffino. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, at 1 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Colonial Cemetery, Independence, LA, at 3 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, but the family would also like to give people the option to make a memorial donation in Louis' name to The American Heart Association
.