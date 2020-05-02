Louis Johnson
Deacon Louis Johnson passed away on April 8, 2020 due to COVID-19. Louis worked for over 40 years in the construction business. In 2009, Louis retired from Boh Brothers Construction Co. as a crane operator. While in retirement, he enjoyed fishing, playing dominoes, visiting family and friends, and taking care of day to day operations for his church, in which he was devoted deacon for over 40 years. Louis took every opportunity he could to tell someone about Jesus. He not only quoted scripture and preached to everyone he came in contact with. He also lived the life of a devout Christian. The Body of Christ did not lose a soldier, but rather, a General in God's Army. Louis leaves to cherish, his wife of 49 years, Cynthia; daughters Gabrielle (Eddie), Cicely (Charles), Yolanda and Michelle; siblings William, Caldonia, Dollie, Henry (Marlene), Ella Mae and Jake (Joyce); and a host of grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends. Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Celestine Johnson; son, Dennis; daughter, Deonndra; siblings Mary, Robert, Virgil, Mable, Olivia, Josephine, Thomas and Gail. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the family will wait to have a celebratory service at a later date. An announcement will be made once social gathering restrictions are lifted. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
