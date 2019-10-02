Louis Jones, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 45. Visiting Saturday, October 05, 2019 10:00 am until Religious Service at 12:00 p at Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, LA. Interment in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Audry Jones Baker, daughter, Triumphant Rejoice Jones, a sister, Tiffany (Randy) Loreno, and numerous other relatives and friends including Edna Turner. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019