Louis Joseph Andermann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Joseph Andermann, lifelong resident of St. James, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was 89 and a retired Post Master. Louis also served his country as a Medic in the U.S. Army on two tours during the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, crawfisherman, gardener, beer drinker and card player. Louis was also a lifetime member of the St. James Hunting Club. He is survived by his adoring wife of 65 years, Audrey Matherne Andermann; two daughters, Elizabeth Andermann Landry (Scott) and Susan Andermann Noto (Michael); son, Michael Andermann; 6 grandchildren, Nicole Fields (Jody), Lance Landry (Kayla), Ross Landry, Kandis Furrate, Layne Furrate, Abbey Andermann; and 3 great grandchildren, Zoe Fields, Lillian Landry, Layton Landry; Louis was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Andermann; parents, Antoine and Emma Hymel Andermann; and all his siblings. A private service will be held. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved