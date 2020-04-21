Louis Joseph Jarreau
Louis Joseph Jarreau, Jr. 86 a native and resident of New Roads, LA passed away at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads on Monday, April 20, 2020. Louis was a proud veteran of the Louisiana National Guard having served 8 years. He owned and operated Jarreau's Garage for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Betty "Jane" Jarreau; daughters, Linda Gail Lorio Van Beek (Daniel), Lisa Jarreau Gautreau (Robert); grandchildren, Chad Eric Lorio and Brett Ogden Lorio (Holly). He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis, Sr and IdaMajor Jarreau and his sisters,Elsie Chustz, Sadie Mars and Margaret Danko. Due to current events the family will have a private graveside service at False River Memorial Park in New Roads. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Gautreau, Daniel Van Beek, Joseph Ray Gauthier, David Leonard and Jimmy Laurent, Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Ms. Jane, her daughters and family, Im so sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you. God bless.
Becky
Friend
