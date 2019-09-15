Louis L. Patterson Jr.

Louis L. Patterson, Jr. entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2019 at the age of 69. Survived by his mother, Gladys Stansberry Patterson Harris; 1 daughter; 2 sons; brother, Donnie Roy Patterson. Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Mary Ann Robinson, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
