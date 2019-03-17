A resident of Walker, Louis Lamonte passed away at home March 16, 2019. He was 89 and a Navy veteran. He went on to enjoy a life-long barber career, retiring after 35 years from the Baton Rouge City Club. Devoted family man and father of four. Survived by daughters; Dolores Whittemore (Tim), Anna Desselles, Rachel Farris, and son; Pete Lamonte. Five grandchildren; Jessica and Derek Desselles, Joseph Oddo, Austin and Hunter Farris, plus a bonus grandchild Tim Whittemore, Jr., Two great-grandchildren, Lila and Venora Oddo. Louis had a very large, close, loving family. Surviving him are his two sisters: Mary Lamonte Bussen and Anne Lamonte Byer; a brother, Sam Lamonte (Clara). Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Meek Lamonte; his sister, Santa Lamonte Lamonica; brothers, Joseph, John, and Tony Lamonte. His long and accomplished life included many passions: music, painting, cooking, gardening and fishing. A kind, generous and loving personality that will truly be missed. The family would like to thank Ms. Rebecca Horton who was a loving care giver to Mr. Louis at the end of his life. A Visitation for Louis will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church in Tickfaw. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Louis' Life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Cemetery in Tickfaw. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Louis' guestbook can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019