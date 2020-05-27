Louis Leon Henderson was born on October 27, 1947 to the Late Charlie Henderson and Lizzie Henderson Ghoram. He entered into eternal life on May 25, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet. Louis accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Louis grew up in Zachary, Louisiana with his loving mother and step-father, Reverend Edward Ghoram. He attended Northwestern High School. He loved fishing and always greeted you with a smile. He was lovingly called "The Kid". He will be sorely missed. He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Thimothy Brown, Lewis Brown and a daughter, Brittney Brown (Charles) all from Baton Rouge. Four sisters, Johnnie (Earl) Wright (Atlanta), Edna (James) Smith (Monroe), Diane (William) Cole (Baton Rouge), Janice Perkins (Gonzales), one sister-in-law, Rose Henderson (Baton Rouge), 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Henderson, Jr., mother, Lizzie Henderson Ghoram, step-father Reverend Edward Ghoram, two sisters, Susie Patterson, Charlene Douse and one brother, Cleveland Henderson. We would like to thank the Capitol Oaks Nursing Home staff, and give a special thanks to nurses Jessica and Kelly for their compassion and care. We would also like to thank his devoted brother-in-law, William Cole for assisting with his care. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a walk-thru viewing only at Miller and Daughter Mortuary in Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am and a private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

