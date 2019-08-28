Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Mier Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Wake 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church Baker , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church Baker , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Mier, Jr. was born on 1/29/39 in Rayne, Louisiana. He passed away on 8/28/19. The wake will be held Friday, August 30, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Baker, Louisiana. Burial at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana. Survivors include: wife, Kathleen Sonnier Mier, married 49 years. Daughter, Rachel M. Gruner, M.D. (spouse Jeffrey S. Gruner, M.D.), lives in Baton Rouge, La. Daughter, Joan Mier Walters (spouse Todd Walters), lives in Zachary, LA. Daughter, Sarah Mier Hooge (spouse Stephen Hooge) lives in Zachary, LA. Daughter, Elizabeth Mier Neilson (spouse Warren Neilson) lives in Fairfax, CA. Son, Paul Louis Mier (spouse Kayla Broussard Mier), lives in Central, LA. 14 grandchildren; Shelby Elaine Walters, Benjamin Leland Walters, Jonathan Glenn Hooge, Charles Todd Walters, David Joseph Gruner, Savannah Faith Hooge, Sydney Elise Doyle, Kaitlyn Paige Mier, Isabelle Ann Gruner, Noah Brent Hooge, Emily Grace Mier, Annabeth Louise Hooge, Daphne Trista Neilson, Archer Linus Neilson. Brothers-in-law: Peter Comeaux, Danny Airhart, Sr., David Sonnier, Jr. Sisters-in-law: Verlie Sonnier, Gloria Sonnier. Numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: Parents: Louis Mier, Sr. and Harriet Schexnyder-Champagne Mier, Parents-in-law: David Sonnier and Virgie Thibodeaux Sonnier. Sisters: Mercedes Mier Treloar, Annette Mier Comeaux, Betty Mier Airhart. Sisters-in-law: Irma Sonnier Fuselier, Gloria Dufilho Sonnier. Brothers-in-law: Floyd Sonnier, Mervin Sonnier. Pallbearers: Paul Mier, Jeff Gruner, Todd Walters, Stephen Hooge, Warren Neilson, David Gruner, Jonathan Hooge, Noah Hooge, Benjamin Walters, Charles Walters, Greg Stovall, Joel Peter Comeaux. Honorary Pallbearers: Dorothy Armand, Grayson Stovall, all Mier godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Louis graduated from Rayne High School. He was a proud member of the Army National Guard. He worked for Uniroyal Rubber Company and then worked for Georgia Pacific Paper Mill and retired after 30 years in the storeroom. His hobbies included singing, fishing (especially at Grand Isle), deer hunting with his son Paul and his grandson Jonathan. He also hunted at the West Feliciana Hunting Club. He enjoyed gardening for his family and friends and especially loved growing his muscadine orchards. He was witty and had a quick comeback for all of our remarks. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and St. Isidore Catholic Church. He loved and was so proud of his family, especially his 14 grandchildren. We give a special thanks to Dr. Kemp Amacker, Dr. Amanda Lea, Dr. Daniel Fontenot, and Dr. Rebecca Whiddon. We also want to thank Audubon Hospice and Grace Health and Rehabilitation Center staff for their loving care of Louis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to ( Louis Mier, Jr. was born on 1/29/39 in Rayne, Louisiana. He passed away on 8/28/19. The wake will be held Friday, August 30, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Baker, Louisiana. Burial at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana. Survivors include: wife, Kathleen Sonnier Mier, married 49 years. Daughter, Rachel M. Gruner, M.D. (spouse Jeffrey S. Gruner, M.D.), lives in Baton Rouge, La. Daughter, Joan Mier Walters (spouse Todd Walters), lives in Zachary, LA. Daughter, Sarah Mier Hooge (spouse Stephen Hooge) lives in Zachary, LA. Daughter, Elizabeth Mier Neilson (spouse Warren Neilson) lives in Fairfax, CA. Son, Paul Louis Mier (spouse Kayla Broussard Mier), lives in Central, LA. 14 grandchildren; Shelby Elaine Walters, Benjamin Leland Walters, Jonathan Glenn Hooge, Charles Todd Walters, David Joseph Gruner, Savannah Faith Hooge, Sydney Elise Doyle, Kaitlyn Paige Mier, Isabelle Ann Gruner, Noah Brent Hooge, Emily Grace Mier, Annabeth Louise Hooge, Daphne Trista Neilson, Archer Linus Neilson. Brothers-in-law: Peter Comeaux, Danny Airhart, Sr., David Sonnier, Jr. Sisters-in-law: Verlie Sonnier, Gloria Sonnier. Numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: Parents: Louis Mier, Sr. and Harriet Schexnyder-Champagne Mier, Parents-in-law: David Sonnier and Virgie Thibodeaux Sonnier. Sisters: Mercedes Mier Treloar, Annette Mier Comeaux, Betty Mier Airhart. Sisters-in-law: Irma Sonnier Fuselier, Gloria Dufilho Sonnier. Brothers-in-law: Floyd Sonnier, Mervin Sonnier. Pallbearers: Paul Mier, Jeff Gruner, Todd Walters, Stephen Hooge, Warren Neilson, David Gruner, Jonathan Hooge, Noah Hooge, Benjamin Walters, Charles Walters, Greg Stovall, Joel Peter Comeaux. Honorary Pallbearers: Dorothy Armand, Grayson Stovall, all Mier godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Louis graduated from Rayne High School. He was a proud member of the Army National Guard. He worked for Uniroyal Rubber Company and then worked for Georgia Pacific Paper Mill and retired after 30 years in the storeroom. His hobbies included singing, fishing (especially at Grand Isle), deer hunting with his son Paul and his grandson Jonathan. He also hunted at the West Feliciana Hunting Club. He enjoyed gardening for his family and friends and especially loved growing his muscadine orchards. He was witty and had a quick comeback for all of our remarks. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and St. Isidore Catholic Church. He loved and was so proud of his family, especially his 14 grandchildren. We give a special thanks to Dr. Kemp Amacker, Dr. Amanda Lea, Dr. Daniel Fontenot, and Dr. Rebecca Whiddon. We also want to thank Audubon Hospice and Grace Health and Rehabilitation Center staff for their loving care of Louis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to ( michaeljfox.org ) in support of Parkinson's Disease. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close