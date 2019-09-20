A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born October 14,1939 in Hillsdale, LA and was 79 years of age. He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Yglesias and husband, Brad; 2 grandsons, Jordan and Blake Yglesias; 2 sisters, Betty Alice Caraway and husband, Raiford and Helen S. Booty and husband, Arnold; 1 brother, Emmett Smart and wife, Diane; 1 sister-in-law, Frances Smart. Preceded in death by wife, Mildred R. Smart; parents, Archie and Louella Smart; brothers, Carlton, Edwin, Robert, Willie, and Johnny Smart; 1 sister, Geneva S. Malone; sister-in-law, Helen D, Smart; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation at Kedron Baptist Church from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Byron Humphrey. Interment Kedron Cemetery, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25, 2019