1/1
Louis "Larry" Parent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis "Larry" Parent passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 91. He was a resident of Livingston, La., was a US Army Veteran. Visiting will be at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston on Friday October 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 am and Burial will follow in Sibley Cemetery on Cane Market Rd. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sadie M. Parent; 6 children; 28 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in life by his first wife Nellie Sibley Parent, sisters Tita Contine, Connie Campbell, brother A.J. Parent.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
20335 Texas St.
Livingston, LA 70754
(225) 686-7221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
All I can say about this man is that he was a good man and I always liked Mr. Larry or Paw Paw Larry. I will miss him !!
Louis Charles Llorente
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved