Louis "Larry" Parent passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 91. He was a resident of Livingston, La., was a US Army Veteran. Visiting will be at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston on Friday October 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 am and Burial will follow in Sibley Cemetery on Cane Market Rd. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sadie M. Parent; 6 children; 28 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in life by his first wife Nellie Sibley Parent, sisters Tita Contine, Connie Campbell, brother A.J. Parent.

