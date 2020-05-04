Louis Peter "Pete" "L.P." Eleser Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born on August 17, 1922, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, the son of the late Louis P. Eleser Sr. and Susie Robbins Eleser. Pete was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps during WWII. He would go on to work for the United States Postal Service for 35 years, after which Pete enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement. Pete loved being with people and socializing. He spent 11 years as a volunteer at North Oaks Medical Center; was active in many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, the Marine Corps League, and the VFW; and he was very active with the American Legion, rendering military funeral honors and coaching baseball. Pete leaves behind so many wonderful memories to cherish. Pete is survived by his children, Glynn B. Eleser and wife Sandy, Ronald W. Eleser and wife Charlotte, Pamela J. Eleser, and Deborah Eleser Romero; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Cary Eleser; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Golda Nell Eleser; daughter, Cynthia Ann Eleser Coates; great grandsons, Travis and Chad Martin; and siblings, Richard Eleser, Douglas Eleser, Joyce Perrin, Deanna Piediscalzo, and Lois Newman Drury. Services will be held privately. Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences and share memories online. Louis will be laid to rest with his wife at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020.