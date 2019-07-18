Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis S. Quinn Sr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 763 North Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 763 North Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Stribling Quinn, Sr., 91, of Baton Rouge, died gently and quietly at his home on July 17, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, July 22 at 10 am at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, followed by services at 11 am, conducted by the Rev. Whitney Alexander. Louis was preceded to heaven by his beloved wife Jane Ellison Quinn; his parents Zylpha McAdams Quinn and Davis Stribling Quinn; grandchildren Maddy Quinn and Quinn Lemieux; and daughter-in-law Laura Juneau Quinn. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Marti Thomas (Mark); Louie Quinn (DeLisa); Michael Quinn (Michelle); Ellie Heinichen (Mike); Molly Quinn; and Susie Lemieux (John); his grandchildren Mark Alan Thomas, Ellison Williams, Katie Quinn, Conner Quinn, Trey Quinn, Adam Quinn, Talbot Quinn, Keller Quinn, Mary Michael Quinn, Matthew Heinichen, Stephen Heinichen, Abby Heinichen, Emily Heinichen, David Heinichen, and Marcie Lemieux; his great-grandchildren Ella Lemieux, Anne Ellington Quinn, Charlotte Quinn, Lyra Thomas, and Jane Williams; his sister Janet Quinn Rhorer; his sister-in-law and her husband, Martha Ann and Don Cunningham; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren but also proud of his public service. Born in Baton Rouge, Louis served his country in the U.S. Army, received his law degree from LSU, and became counsel to former Governor John McKeithen, the Secretary of State, the State Civil Service Department and the Department of Transportation and Development. After serving as Secretary of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, he retired with 35 years of exemplary public service. Louis served 20 years on the Retired State Employees Association Board of Directors and 14 years on the LASERS Board of Trustees, including terms as chairman, having been credited with helping to ensure system sustainability by advocating for much-needed reforms and opposing proposals to increase debt. In 2013, the RSEA honored him as the second inductee into the RSEA of Louisiana Hall of Fame. Papa Dog to his grandchildren, he is remembered for his storytelling, his love of duck hunting and golf, his Saturday water ski outings with his children, and his high expectations for his children's academic endeavors (mostly met). He was baptized into the Catholic Church and was most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church. He has left a legacy of devotion to family and integrity in public service. The family wishes to thank his kind and compassionate caregivers, Steve Allen, Alice Holmes, Centria Lewis, Terraseane Williams, Samantha Flot, Joyce James, Veyonca James, and the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

