A blessing and inspiration to everyone who knew him, Louis Scott Loftin, age 92, entered the glorious presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on February 17, 2019. He was born in Columbia, MS., but had been a resident of Baton Rouge for 65 years. His life was a living example of Ephesians 4: 2-3 "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace." His wisdom, patience, kindness, and gentle spirit will always be remembered and cherished. He faithfully served the Lord in many capacities at Victoria Baptist Church, then Park Forest Baptist and joined the congregation of Fellowship Baptist last year. He was the devoted dad of Rebecca Bourque and Darlene Miller (Steve), cherished grandfather of Kristin Bourque Haddix (Paul), Ashley Bourque, Crystal Miller Goodman (Ian) and Chase Miller (Kabir) and loving great grandfather of Audrey, Miles and Madeline. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and a son-in-law. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, February 21 from 12:00pm until funeral service time of 2:00pm. Burial will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park. For those who desire, memorial donations can be made to the Scott Loftin Memorial Fund at Fellowship Baptist Church or Gideon's International. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019

