Louis Tillman, Sr., a resident of Plaquemine, LA, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a truck driver and retired from Praxair Chemical. He also built and became the retired owner of Tillman and Daughters Trucking, LLC. Visitation at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, 58820 W.W. Harleaux Street, Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Geoffrey Sykes. Interment in Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery. Louis is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Reona Geason Tillman; daughters Alma Johnson, Wanda Tillman Thompson and Tonia C. Tillman; a son, Louis D. Holden; special surrogate children daughter Madeline McElroy James and sons Kenneth Battiste and Shanco Pikes Sr. ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; sister Antoinette Smith; brothers Tony (Judy) Anderson, Jr. and James W. Anderson; sisters-in-law Ethel S. Tillman and Ethel (Paul) Julien. Preceded in death by two children, Shirley 'Susie' Johnson and Louis Tillman, Jr.; parents Evalina Armstead Anderson,; stepfather Tony Anderson, Sr. and father James Tillman, Sr.; stepmother Amelia H. Tillman; one sister, four brothers; special aunt and uncle Ida A. and Herbert Lanoux; three aunts and three uncles. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA, (225) 687-2860.

