Louise B. Matthews entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2019 at the age of 97. Survived by her daughters, Margie M. Jackson and Ola B. Harden; son, Hezekiah Matthews; numerous grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hollywood Street Church of Christ, 5111 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, LA. Brother Wong Chin Viltz, officiating. Interment Christ Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019