Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Boyd May. View Sign

Louise Boyd May, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, entered her heavenly home April 11, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born May 12, 1935 in New Orleans, LA. She was a retired nurse who loved camping, fishing, singing in the choir, and loving on her kids and grandkids. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Seale Funeral Home from 6-8PM and Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs (27735 LA Highway 16) from 10AM until Service at Noon. Burial at Plainview Cemetery to follow. Cherishing her memories are her children Debra Louise May, Carol May Tillman and husband Tim, Larry Glenn May and wife Joyce; grandchildren Sid Tolbert and wife Kim, Tiffany Tolbert, Jessica Tillman Guidry and husband Jimmy, John Tillman and wife Alex, Robyn Tillman Bourgeois and husband Josh, Misty May Beaudine and husband Matt, Erica May Brou and husband Paul, Autumn Davis and husband Chris; great-grandchildren Dorothy Jane Tolbert, Joseph, Noah, and Piper Guidry, Jaidyn Beaudine, Cailyn Brou, Jacob and Christen Davis; brother Benjamin Berkley Boyd Jr. and wife Dovie; sister Evelyn Sullivan and husband Charles; nephews Charles "Buddy" Sullivan, Jr. and Jeffrey Boyd; niece Lynn Sullivan Jones; and other relatives and friends. She is joined in heaven by her husband Sidney Ray May; son Stephen Ray May, and parents Benjamin Berkley Sr. and Goldie Boyd. She will always be remembered for her golden heart, fun spirit, and love for life. We want to say a special thank you to the Golden Age Nursing Home staff for loving on Momma. Her guestbook can be found at Louise Boyd May, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, entered her heavenly home April 11, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born May 12, 1935 in New Orleans, LA. She was a retired nurse who loved camping, fishing, singing in the choir, and loving on her kids and grandkids. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Seale Funeral Home from 6-8PM and Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs (27735 LA Highway 16) from 10AM until Service at Noon. Burial at Plainview Cemetery to follow. Cherishing her memories are her children Debra Louise May, Carol May Tillman and husband Tim, Larry Glenn May and wife Joyce; grandchildren Sid Tolbert and wife Kim, Tiffany Tolbert, Jessica Tillman Guidry and husband Jimmy, John Tillman and wife Alex, Robyn Tillman Bourgeois and husband Josh, Misty May Beaudine and husband Matt, Erica May Brou and husband Paul, Autumn Davis and husband Chris; great-grandchildren Dorothy Jane Tolbert, Joseph, Noah, and Piper Guidry, Jaidyn Beaudine, Cailyn Brou, Jacob and Christen Davis; brother Benjamin Berkley Boyd Jr. and wife Dovie; sister Evelyn Sullivan and husband Charles; nephews Charles "Buddy" Sullivan, Jr. and Jeffrey Boyd; niece Lynn Sullivan Jones; and other relatives and friends. She is joined in heaven by her husband Sidney Ray May; son Stephen Ray May, and parents Benjamin Berkley Sr. and Goldie Boyd. She will always be remembered for her golden heart, fun spirit, and love for life. We want to say a special thank you to the Golden Age Nursing Home staff for loving on Momma. Her guestbook can be found at www.sealefuneral.com. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 664-4143 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close