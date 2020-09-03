1/1
Louise Byrd Weams
Louise Byrd Weams, age 79, departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was a native of Winterville, LA and a resident of Brusly, LA. Louise was a loving, kindhearted person that everyone loved. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Public Visitations that will be held on Friday, September 04, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services, Inc, 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 05, 2020, at 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Ambassadors for Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 977 N. 48th Street in Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service. Rev. Willie Byrd Jr, officiating. Interment Orange Grove Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. LIVE RESPONSIBLY, LOVE UNSELFISHLY, WEAR YOUR MASKS!!!! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Service, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, La 70767, (225) 383-2001.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ambassadors for Christ Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
