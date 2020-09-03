Louise Byrd Weams, age 79, departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was a native of Winterville, LA and a resident of Brusly, LA. Louise was a loving, kindhearted person that everyone loved. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Public Visitations that will be held on Friday, September 04, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services, Inc, 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 05, 2020, at 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Ambassadors for Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 977 N. 48th Street in Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service. Rev. Willie Byrd Jr, officiating. Interment Orange Grove Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com.
