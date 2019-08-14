|
|
Louise Lapeze Schewe, age 76, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away of natural causes on August 10, 2019. Louise is survived by her children, John Dexter Ryland, Robert Garnett Ryland (Irina), Julie Ryland Prender, David Michael Schewe (Judy), Timothy Craig Schewe (Cathy), and Suzannah Schewe Kratz (Peter), her brothers and sister, Jay Lapeze (Mary Ann), Joy Lapeze Hough (C.W.), Jimmy Lapeze (Cindy), and Bobby Lapeze (Sandy), and by many grandchildren, Isabelle and Catherine Ryland, Andrew Ryland, Kaitlyn and Ryan Prender, Molly Schewe (Alex) and Katie Schewe, Lauren McCormick, Thomas and Kevin Sochia, Zach, Trista, and Zane Schewe, and Emily, Jenson, Alannah, Eliza, and Sarah Kratz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norm Schewe, her parents, J.W. and Bertha Lapeze, and her brother, Lawrence Lapeze. Louise attended Central High School where she graduated in 1960. She also attended Louisiana State University where she received undergraduate and graduate degrees in Nutrition and Dietetics. Louise was a registered dietician, as well as an active member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the Louisiana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and the School Nutrition Association (federal and state). Louise worked many years in the Child Nutrition Programs, first with the Louisiana Department of Education as Section Chief, School Foodservice, overseeing the school feeding programs in Louisiana. In the late 1980s, she accepted a position at the USDA Southwest Regional Food and Nutrition Office in Dallas, TX as Chief Nutritionist for the Child Nutrition Programs for the southwest region of the USA. She was frequently requested by the national USDA Food and Nutrition Office in Alexandria, Virginia to spend time in the federal FNS agency developing and implementing training programs. In the mid-2000s, she was permanently assigned to the national FNS agency until her retirement in 2009. While at USDA, Louise was frequently recognized for her leadership in developing and implementing training for school and childcare food service operations throughout the USA. In her spare time, Louise could be found making precious memories with her children and grandchildren, traveling, and volunteering for causes close to her heart. Louise's home served as the gathering place for friends and family where her amazing Southern cooking skills provided a delicious meal and great conversation could always be found. The funeral service will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm with interment at Star Hill Cemetery in St. Francisville. The visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to the time of service.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019