Louise M. "Weezie" Stevens departed this life January 24, 2020. She was 84 years old, a native New Orleanian who relocated to Baton Rouge, LA. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Manuel Pigee, III at United Believers B.C., at 8837 Greenwell Springs Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70814. Viewing: 9:30 a.m., Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020. Interment: Winnfield Memorial Park. The family along with Rev. Rufus B. "Ben" Robinson, Sr. and Mr. Glenn Vicks, welcome family and friends from New Orleans and Baton Rouge, including: St. Thomas M.B.C., Bishop R. C. Blakes, Jr., Bishop Samuel R. Blakes and New Home Ministries; Elder K. G. McKnight and Gordon Feltus Lazard Cathedral, Pastor S. C. Dixon with Greater Mount Olive M.B.C., and St. Theresa Senior Living Complex.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020