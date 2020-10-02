Louise M. Roche' was called to her eternal home on Thursday October 1, 2020. She was a resident of Prairieville and a native of Plaquemine. Louise was born on January 24, 1939, the second of 15 children from the union of the late Charles Arthur Domingue and Olivia Domingue. She was preceded in death by her husband Lionel Roche' and son Kevin Roche' (Brenda). She is survived by her siblings, Theresa Soltis (John), Ursula Ricard, Hubert Domingue (Urtha), Michael Domingue, and Bernadette Purnell (Eric). She is survived by three sons, Eric Roche' (Maria), Keith, and Troy (Angela); Five granddaughters, Keriayn Leary (Kenneth) Candice Boucree (Mark), Brandi, Angelle, and Ashley Roche'; and seven great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Kia, Madeleine, Kirsten, Kylie, Lindsey, Kayden in addition to numerous friends, nieces and nephews. She loved her family and took pride in their accomplishments. She was a loving, caring, and supportive wife and mother. Louise was a beautiful, intelligent, strong, and confident woman. She was a woman with a strong sense of self. She knew who she was and what she was capable of achieving. She said on many occasions, the happiest days of her life were the births of her grand and great grandchildren. Their presence brought her a special joy. On her darkest days, they were her light and motivation. She persistently emphasized the importance of family and was a mother who always placed the needs of her children above her own. Her memory will be kept alive by all those who knew and loved her. Due to the pandemic, a private mass and burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date once it is safe to do so. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
held a special place in Louise's heart due to the services they provide to the children of the world. Arrangements are by Rabenhorst Funeral Home.