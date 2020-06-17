Louise Mackie Adams was born on December 9, 1925 to the late Robert and Clementine Mackie in East Baton Rouge Parish. She was the oldest of twin girls. She was baptized by Rev. P.K. Nelson at the age of 10 years old. She was a dedicated member of True Light Baptist Church, where she graciously served on the usher board ministry, under the leadership of Rev. Dennis Hebert, until her health begin to fail. She loved traveling the world, even if it meant going by herself. While traveling she collected cups along the way to remind her of the places she visited. She enjoyed watching horse racing, and many different sports especially baseball. She was a fashion diva from head to toe and left a smile and sparkle wherever she goes. She affectionately showed her love by saying "I love you" and would tell you to give someone a kiss in her absence. She departed her life on June 15, 2020 at Flannery Oaks Guesthouse at the age of 94 years old. Survived by granddaughter, Bezeit P. Miles; great-grandson Joseph Miles III (Nikita); great-great grandson Carson J Miles; three nieces Marie Yvonne Bradford, Joyce L. Taylor (Donald), Debra L. Tatman (James); one nephew, Charles Mackey all of Baton Rouge, LA; four Godchildren Debra L. Tatman, Joycelyn Davis, Mickel Jarrell and Ronald Taylor; two devoted friends Mary Green and Ebony Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, husband Westley Adams, daughter Cora L. Palmer, grandson Darwin Keith Palmer, twin sister Elouise Thomas, and two brothers, Robert Mackie, Jr. and Manuel Mackey. Visitation will be held on June 19, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, LA from 9 am – 11 am. Graveside service and burial at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North St., at 11:30 am conducted by Rev. Dennis Hebert. Masks are mandatory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store