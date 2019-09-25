|
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
The Christian Assembly Full Gospel Church Cemetery
Louise Marie Barber Queen affectionately called "Ease" departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Gonzales Healthcare Center, Gonzales, LA. She was a native and resident of Geismar, LA, born on March 1, 1935, to the parentage of the late James Barber Sr. and Nellie Favorite Barber. She was a homemaker, and in later years worked beside her late husband, for ICI Services. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Christian Assembly Full Gospel Church Cemetery, 42158 Hwy. 941, Gonzales, LA. Officiated by Dr. Richard S. M. Rayborn II, Pastor. She is survived by her, five children: Ed Jr. (Theresa) Queen, Gonzales, LA, Betty (Donald) Clark, Darrow, LA, Michael Queen, Geismar, LA, Sandra (Pastor Dr. Richard S. M.) Rayborn II, Gonzales, LA, Van (Miranda) Queen, Brewton, Alabama, sixteen grandchildren, two of which she helped to rear at an early age, Demetria Roberts, Prairieville, LA and LaTandra Dempsey, Gonzales, LA, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, two sisters: Linda Barber, Geismar, LA, and Yvonne (Arthur) Coco, Sr., Gonzales, LA, one brother: Clarence Barber, Baton Rouge, La. two sisters-in-law: Betty Barber and Ruby Barber, Baton Rouge, LA, two brothers-in-law: Elder Alson (Florida) Glass Jr., Monroe, LA, and Willie Queen, Sherman, Texas, a goddaughter, Brenda Green, Geismar, LA, two godsons: Anthony Barber and Anthony Miller, Geismar, LA, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Queen, Sr., parents, grandson: Andre' Queen, five brothers: John, Israel, James, Ernest, and Charlie Barber, one sister Mary Barber. The Family would like to thank Hospice Compassus, Baton Rouge, LA; Betty Dixon of Hospice Compassus, and Gonzales Healthcare Center for the care that was given to her. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the , or the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
