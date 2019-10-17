Louise Miller Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Miller Williams.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-1900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Miller Williams departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 74, a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation continues Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Moses Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 985 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.