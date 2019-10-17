Louise Miller Williams departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 74, a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation continues Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Moses Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 985 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019