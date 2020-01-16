Louise Peace Brew, age 88, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life, Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. Visitation at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6538 Mickens Rd., from 9 am Saturday, January 18th until religious service at 11 am. Conducted by Bishop Eugene Harris. Interment in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Alexandria. Survived by her loving and devoted children, Josephine Brew Scott and Patricia Ashley (Sydney) all of Alexandria and Linda Peace-Buie (Robert) and Billy Brew (Erica) all of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020