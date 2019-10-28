Louise Rita Dartez Pearson, age 85, passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. Born November 14, 1933 in Abbeville, LA to Marie Leblanc and Joseph Avery Dartez, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Pearson; her parents; and eight of her nine siblings. She is survived by: a brother, Louis Dartez, of Houston, TX; and step-children Cheryl Baker, Roger Pearson, and Marvin Pearson. Louise originally chose a religious life, entering The Carmelite convent at a young age. She received a BS degree from Loyola University in elementary education. She later married Charles Pearson of Nebraska and lived in Colorado and Arkansas where she served as an elementary school teacher. After Charles' death, Louise moved back to Louisiana to be close to her family. A visitation will be held in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, from 11:00 am until the funeral service which begins at 12:00 pm. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Garden in Lafayette, LA will follow.