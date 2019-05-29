Louise Rita Hutchinson, age 90, passed away at her home in Prairieville, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Known for her unwavering faith, abundant love, and grateful character, Louise was a blessing to countless relatives, friends, and acquaintances. She was born on September 9, 1928, in Prairieville, to John Mavelle Anderson and Eliza Mary (Rome) Anderson. Her twin brother Louis (d. April 30, 1993) and she were the youngest of six children. After losing her mother to cancer, Louise spent her teen years with relatives in Prairieville, Livonia, and Baton Rouge. On June 7, 1947, she married Joseph Edward Hutchinson. Together, they had seven sons and one daughter. As a wife and mother, she was selfless and affectionate, serving and nurturing her family with wisdom and joy. Extended family and friends often sought out her company and her advice. Louise is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Joe; children, Joseph (Brenda), John (Susan), Louis (Beryl), Gary (Carolyn), Robert (Susan), Lisa (Jeff) Miller, Andrew (Chris), and Gerald; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 La. Hwy. 73, Prairieville. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory directly behind the church. The family will greet friends at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service on Friday, and refreshments will be served in the parish hall following the graveside portion of the service. "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." (Proverbs 31:28)