Louise Sanchez Guedry, a native of Sunshine, LA, she passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 85. Louise loved going to church, watching Jimmy Swaggart's praise and worship, and singing along. She also enjoyed crocheting and bingo. She is survived by her children, Charles Wayne Guedry and wife Pam, Theresa Guedry Bergeron and husband Mark, and Marie Guedry Frederic and husband Randy; sister, Jeanette Vidrine and husband Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol John Guedry; parents, Ineoz Sanchez and Mamie Sanchez; brother, Johnny Sanchez; daughter, Carol Ann Guedry Warner; and grandson, Kenny Hulsey; also nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at Rabenhorst East on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00, officiated by Pastor Sonny Wahl. Pallbearers will be Steve Walker, Stephen Bergeron, Donovan Hulsey, Joel Magee, Sean Magee, Joshua Magee, and Cody Magee.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019