Louise Taylor "Love" Anderson entered into eternal rest at Flannery Oaks Guest House on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was an 84 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Mt. Herman B.C., 1296 North 36th St., Baton Rouge, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by her son, Rev. Albert Anderson III; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Rev. Anderson III (Ursula), John Anderson (Maxine), Juanita Hilton (James, Jr.) and Emanie Anderson (Demetrice); seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elouise Bates, New Orleans; Iberville (Jesse) and Joseph Taylor. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019