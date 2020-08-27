1/1
Louise White Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise White Foster departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Baton Rouge General. She was 76, a native of Modeste, LA and resident of White Castle, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church, White Castle, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Entombment at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Mausoleum. Survived by her husband, Joseph "Andy" Foster, Sr.; 2 sons, Andy Joseph Foster, Jr. and Christopher Foster, Sr. (Shaylynn); 5 daughters, Belinda Foster, Wanda Foster, Loretta Bunch (Melvin), Mary Foster and Jackie Foster; 1 brother, Rogers White, Sr.; 2 sisters, Barbara Smith (Raymond, Sr.) and Mildred Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; Godchildren, Sedrick Street and Javante Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Celina and Claiborne White, Jr.; son, Robert Foster; sister, Amelia Foster; 3 brothers, Melvin, Sr., Lemar Claiborne and Warren White, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved