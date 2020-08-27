Louise White Foster departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Baton Rouge General. She was 76, a native of Modeste, LA and resident of White Castle, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church, White Castle, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Entombment at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Mausoleum. Survived by her husband, Joseph "Andy" Foster, Sr.; 2 sons, Andy Joseph Foster, Jr. and Christopher Foster, Sr. (Shaylynn); 5 daughters, Belinda Foster, Wanda Foster, Loretta Bunch (Melvin), Mary Foster and Jackie Foster; 1 brother, Rogers White, Sr.; 2 sisters, Barbara Smith (Raymond, Sr.) and Mildred Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; Godchildren, Sedrick Street and Javante Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Celina and Claiborne White, Jr.; son, Robert Foster; sister, Amelia Foster; 3 brothers, Melvin, Sr., Lemar Claiborne and Warren White, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.