A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was 79 years old. Louise was a single parent and successfully raised four boys on her own. She leaves behind to cherish her memories four sons, Lloyd Johnson Jr. and wife Bernita, Kenny Johnson and wife Earline, Curtis Johnson, Lawrence Arnold; two brothers, Sammy Wilkinson, Eddie Geen Wilkinson; two sisters Elsie Cogley, Ann Issacson; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 9 am until Celebration of Life Service at 11 am, conducted by Rev. Kevin Malcomb. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her loving husband George, George Bennett; parents, Lee and Bernice Wilkinson; sister Lucille Martin and her brother Julius "Tony" Wilkinson. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019