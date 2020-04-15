Louvenia Charles Thibodeaux, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A private Religious Service will be held Thursday, April 16, Hall's Celebration Center, Baton Rouge. Pastor Devin Wright, New Ark Baptist Church officiating. Survived by daughters Stephanie Thibodeaux Hilts (Paul) of Duson, LA, and Jacqueline Thibodeaux Horne (Al) of Burleson, TX; sons Earlis Thibodeaux, Jr. of Carencro, Sam Jerome Milligan (Tara) and Ronald Thibodeaux, Sr. (Katherine) all of Baton Rouge; brothers John Charles of Houston, TX and Flemin Charles, Jr. of Opelousas; 25 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Sons. www.hallsdavisandsons.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.