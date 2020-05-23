Louvenia Richardson Breaux was born January 16, 1943 in Baker, LA. She is the daughter of the late Christine Baker. She was married to Herbert Louis Breaux, Jr. From their union of 58 years, they reared five wonderful children. She departed this life quietly on May 16, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Louvenia is survived by her husband Herbert Breaux, Jr., daughters Stephanie and LaVontra (Santa Ana, CA); three sons Herbert III, Timothy (Houston, TX), Garrick; 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Lovenia is also survived by her brothers, Micheal and Alfred Thomas. She also leaves a lasting legacy on a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, extended family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store