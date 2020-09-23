1/1
Loveita Lee Hebert Smith
Loveita Lee Hebert Smith, a native of Port Barre, LA, and a longtime resident of Maurepas, LA, passed away at her son's home in Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Lee was an avid reader who loved to crochet, listen to music, and play almost everything she put her hands on. She was a great cook and baker and loved to watch her hummingbirds. She will be sadly missed by her son and daughter in law, Johnny and Julie Smith, Sr; her daughter and son in law, Debra and Jackie Whitehead; her grandchildren Ariel Berthelot, Blaine Borne and Johnny Smith, Jr.; her great grandchildren Tayla, Marly, Graciee, Sidney and Kaori. She is also survived by nephews and niece, Michael, Ricky, Jimmy, and Sandy Granier; sisters in law Phyllis and Howard Shurden, Maryellen and Wayne Langly, Sharon and Vondel LaComb. Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband Sidney Wallace Smith; her parents, James and Mammie (Dupre) Hebert, Sr.; siblings, James "Jim" and Joyce Hebert, Jr., Fred and Joyce Hebert, Larry and Marrian Hebert, Sr., Roderick Hebert, Rebecca and Willis Granier; and granddaughter Karen Borne. Relatives and friends of the family, also members of the Red Hat society are invited to attend the Visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Highway 51, Ponchatoula, LA 70454 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from NOON until 2PM. The Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 2PM. Interment, Killian Baptist Church Cemetery, Killian, LA. Condolences may be offered at www.thompsoncares.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
