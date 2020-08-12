1/1
Lovie Clipps Spears
Lovie Clipps Spears a life-long resident of Baker, Louisiana entered eternal rest on August 4, 2020 at her residence. She was 98 years old. She was a member of Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church for 86 years. Visitation will be at Winnfield Funeral Home-Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Viewing will be at the Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, LA Friday, August 14, 2020 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Dr. Kenneth W. Chandler officiating. On January 5, 1943 she married the late Thomas Lee Spears, and to this union of 48 years one son (Carl), and two daughters (Maxine and Lois) were born. Sister Lovie Clipps Spears leaves to cherish her memory; two children, Carl Spears (Eddah); Lois Fay Le Duff (Randolph) of Baton Rouge, one Son-in-law, Howard Scruggs of Milwaukee, WI; one sister, Elizabeth Green; one brother, Jimmie Lee Clipps; two granddaughters; Avril D. and Carelle A. Spears all of Baton Rouge; one Adopted Grandson, Jared Odom (Valgenice) of Altanta, GA; seven Step-Grandchildren; Camille, LaTonia, Nigil, Andriana, Brittany, Vivian, and Howard Jr. of all Milwaukee, WI; one Sister-In-Law, Rachel Clipps of Breaux Bridge, LA: Nieces and Nephews-Alvin Clipps, Jr. (Della), Anor Elaine Curley, Charles Wayne Clipps all of Milwaukee, WI; C.J. (Dianne) and Richard (Joyce) Clipps of New Orleans, LA, Holt (Linda), Sheila Clipps of Breaux Bridge, LA.; and a host of Cousins, relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
AUG
14
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
