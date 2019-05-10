Gunnery Sgt. Lowell E. Arnold, USMC (retired), a veteran of combats in World War II, Korea, and received the Purple Heart in Vietnam, passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 93. He was a native of Los Angeles, CA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to mourn his wife, Wendy A. Arnold; their daughter, Leslie A. Arnold; son, Vincent Arnold; grandson, Sean Arnold; granddaughters, Carmen and Sydney Arnold; and his first wife, Gloria W. Arnold. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa A. Arnold. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2PM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 15, 2019