"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness…" Lowell departed this life peacefully at the age of 92 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 26, 1927 in Brignac (Saint Amant) Louisiana. Lowell was a WWII veteran serving in the U. S. Coast Guard on the USS Durant and the USS Lansing. He was first employed by the Louisiana Creamery in Baton Rouge. He then moved to St. Amant and became employed by Ormet Corporation for 38 years. After retirement from Ormet, Lowell worked for ten years with the Ascension Parish Police Jury. Lowell was a hard worker and loved farming – both livestock and gardening. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs for 43 years. Thanks to the pastoral staff, Rev. William Ray Johnson, Rev. Collin McClendon, and Rev. Billy Johnson. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 71 years, Mary Anne Williams Singletary; four children, Glenn Singletary and wife Lisa, Neal Singletary, Brent Singletary and wife Janice, and Gayle Singletary McGee and husband Jody; eight grandchildren, Amy, Ashleigh, Neal Jr, Heather, Sharon, Jason, Philip Wade, and Brena; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Zula Dupuy, Willery Capron, and Kathleen Thompson and brother, James Lindberg Singletary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Watson Singletary and Mary Stevens Singletary; brothers, Fuqua and Paul Singletary, and sister, Molly Prince. Visitation will be at First United Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Faithful United Methodist Church Cemetery in St. Amant. Pallbearers will be Darrell Sanders, Willis Stewart, Eugene Sistrunk, Brady Mire, Ray Sparacino, and Troy Lewis. Special thanks to caregivers Lissa Young, Karen Todd, and the late Pat DeSoto, and Pinnacle Hospice Services for their compassionate care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019

