Loyce Ann Harrell Hogan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loyce Ann Harrell Hogan.
Service Information
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA
70760
(225)-638-7103
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
New Roads, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
New Roads, LA
Obituary
Send Flowers

A native of Lake Charles, La and resident of New Roads, La. for over 60 years, Loyce Ann Harrell Hogan passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:42 pm at the age of 86. She was a homemaker, artist and was very strong in her Christian faith. She is survived by her sons, Brad Harrell of New Roads, La., Mark Harrell and wife Jeanette of Somerset, Kentucky, David Harrell of Ventress, La.; three grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, John Keith Harrell; first husband, John H. Harrell and second husband, William H. Hogan. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church in New Roads from 10 am until the Celebration service at 12 noon. Interment will follow the service at False River Memorial Park and the services will be conducted by her son Mark and Pastor Chuck Stearns. Special thanks to all her close friends that have been family to her throughout the years.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.