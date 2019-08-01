A native of Lake Charles, La and resident of New Roads, La. for over 60 years, Loyce Ann Harrell Hogan passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:42 pm at the age of 86. She was a homemaker, artist and was very strong in her Christian faith. She is survived by her sons, Brad Harrell of New Roads, La., Mark Harrell and wife Jeanette of Somerset, Kentucky, David Harrell of Ventress, La.; three grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, John Keith Harrell; first husband, John H. Harrell and second husband, William H. Hogan. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church in New Roads from 10 am until the Celebration service at 12 noon. Interment will follow the service at False River Memorial Park and the services will be conducted by her son Mark and Pastor Chuck Stearns. Special thanks to all her close friends that have been family to her throughout the years.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019