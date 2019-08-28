Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loyd I. Sowers. View Sign Service Information Satsuma Baptist Church 29880 S Satsuma Rd Livingston, LA 70754 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Satsuma Baptist Church Funeral service 5:00 PM Satsuma Baptist Church Graveside service 2:00 PM Midway Baptist Church Cemetery Jonesboro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Loyd I. Sowers, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at the Carpenter House in B.R. after an 18-month battle with cancer. Visitation will be at Satsuma Baptist Church on Friday Aug.30th from 3-5 pm. Funeral service will be at 5pm and conducted by Bro. Brad Delaughter. Graveside service will be held on Saturday Aug. 31, at 2 pm in Jonesboro LA, at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Services to be conducted by Bro. Mike Staples. Mr. Sowers was born April 17, 1941 to James and Lunar Sowers in Jonesboro, LA. He was a retired Pastor of 57 years, as well as a teacher of 33 years. Mr. Sowers was a member of the USAF, twice graduate from NSU and a graduate of LSU. He authored two books and numerous articles, as well as being a passionate gardener. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Rutledge Sowers, daughter Lisa Wilkinson and son in law Jody Wilkinson, 2 grandchildren Ashley and Cory Wilkinson, 4 great grandchildren, sisters Lorene Maxwell and Nellie Wilks and brother Milton Dale Sowers. He had far too many nieces and nephews to list, but he loved them all. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Myrtleine Beach and Mary Reitsma, brothers Harvey, George, Cecil, James and Carlos Sowers. The family would like to send very special thanks, appreciation, and love to the staff and nurses of the Carpenter House in B.R. Our family is forever grateful.

