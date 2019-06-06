Lubertha M. Miles entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at the age of 74. Survived by daughter Donette Morrison, sons Joseph Morrison and Reginald Miles. Stepchildren Jocelyn Miles, Danette Franklin, Bridget M. Lee and Anthony Epps. Grandchildren Jonniah Morrison, Joseph Morrison, LaMarcus Miller, JaKeith Shaw and Jacory Miles. Great-grandchild Kase Morrison. 8 sisters, 6 brothers. Visitation Saturday June 8, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am. Mount Pleasant Baptist Church,1743 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, La. Reverend Cedric Wynn. Interment Fairdeal Cemetery; Slaughter, La. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019