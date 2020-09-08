1/1
Lubertha Pitcher "Sweetie" Hebert
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lubertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubertha Pitcher "Sweetie" Hebert, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born September 8, 1922 to the late Rev. Alex L. and Olivia Raby Pitcher. She was a 1939 graduate of McKinley Sr. High School and 1943 graduate of Southern University A&M College. She retired from EBRP School System in 1980. Her memories of endearment will continue in the lives of her three children, Rev. Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. (Doris), Linda H. Catalon, and Reginald C. Hebert (Sabrena); Six grandchildren, Erica H. Bush (Warren), Denise H. Gray (Clarence), Dennis R. Hebert, Jr. (Tranecia), Nicholas N. Hebert (Nadia), Dawn H. White (Adaryll) and Adrian H. Thomas (Robert); thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Hebert, Jr., siblings, George L. Pitcher, Sr., Mary P. Jones and Alex L. Pitcher, Jr. Viewing at Desselle Funeral Home, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, September 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St., Baton Rouge, LA, 70802, Rev. Dennis R. Hebert, Sr., pastor. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
True Light Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved