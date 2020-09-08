Lubertha Pitcher "Sweetie" Hebert, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born September 8, 1922 to the late Rev. Alex L. and Olivia Raby Pitcher. She was a 1939 graduate of McKinley Sr. High School and 1943 graduate of Southern University A&M College. She retired from EBRP School System in 1980. Her memories of endearment will continue in the lives of her three children, Rev. Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. (Doris), Linda H. Catalon, and Reginald C. Hebert (Sabrena); Six grandchildren, Erica H. Bush (Warren), Denise H. Gray (Clarence), Dennis R. Hebert, Jr. (Tranecia), Nicholas N. Hebert (Nadia), Dawn H. White (Adaryll) and Adrian H. Thomas (Robert); thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Hebert, Jr., siblings, George L. Pitcher, Sr., Mary P. Jones and Alex L. Pitcher, Jr. Viewing at Desselle Funeral Home, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, September 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St., Baton Rouge, LA, 70802, Rev. Dennis R. Hebert, Sr., pastor. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

