Lucas Benson was 40 when he passed away at his residence on January 10, 2020. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Wednesday January 15, from 10 am until a short service at 1 followed by interment at Cornerview Cemetary. Survivors include parents, Walter Benson and wife Tammy Harrison Benson and Carol Simone and husband Nick, one sister, Stephenne Achord and husband Tim and brothers, Heath Benson and Jake Benson, nieces, Tori Achord, Shelby and Hallie Benson and nephew Tyler Achord. Pall Bearers will be Tyler Achord, Rickie Benson, Gabe Allen, Wayne Morris, Mike Garner and Jake Vicknair. Honorary bearers will be Heath Benson, Jake Benson and Bud Banks. Preceded in death by grandparents and infant brother Harrison Gerald Benson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020