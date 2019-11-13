Lucia "Lucy" Combetta of Denham Springs, passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 56. Lucy was known for her dry wit, bold presence, no-nonsense attitude, exceptional work ethic, and generosity. Raised by struggling Cuban immigrants, she became an extraordinary example of how love can transcend social classes and unite people. Lucy was always willing to help anyone in need despite the personal consequences. She lived and loved without judgment and interjected pearls of wisdom when least expected. Her free spirit dances elsewhere now. Lucy is preceded in death by her parents Irma Williamson and Manolo Muguira; her grandmother, Irma "Mima" Sosa; her husband, Timothy Combetta; and her granddaughter Natiley Albritten. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs on Thursday, November 14th from 6 pm-8 pm and will resume Friday at 9 am until services at 10 am. Burial will follow at Colonial Cemetery in Independence. Lucy is survived by her three children: Rachael Combetta, Ashley Carrier, and John Combetta; and five siblings: Maria Milligan, Dania Madar, Judy Skelton, Stanley Williamson, and Steven Williamson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019