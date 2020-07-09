1/1
Lucille Alexander Robson
Lucille Alexander Robson, a resident of Baton Rouge, transitioned into heaven on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 94. She is survived by her loving children, Georgia R. Trent of Welsh, LA, Suesan A. Washington (Ronnie), Baker, LA, Willie Robson of Culpeper, VA and Donald Alexander (Yong) of Tacoma, WA. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge from 9 am until 10:45 am. Funeral services will be restricted due to Covid-19. Burial will take place at Little Rock Cemetery, Slaughter, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
