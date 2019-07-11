Lucille B Daniels, 86, native of Clinton and resident of Norwood, made her transition into eternal rest on Sun, July 7, 2019. Visitation will be Sat, July 13th at Mt Calvary Baptist Church from 10 am until religious services at 12 noon. Interment in the church cemetery. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her children, Anita Brown, Louis Kent (Joyce), Melvin Daniels (Ora), Guy Kent, Diana Daniels, Naomi Daniels all of Norwood, La. Stanley Daniels (Ulette), Dorothy Hopkins of Zachary, La. David Kent of Baton Rouge, La., Michael Daniels of Pine Grove, La., 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019