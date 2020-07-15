Lucille Brooks West, affectionately known as "CeCe", passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General Mid City Hospital on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 85. Lucille leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Millard West, Sr.; son, Raymond J. Brooks (Irene) of New Orleans, LA; sister, Edna Mae Crenshaw; brother, Charles Brooks; granddaughter, Reia D. Brooks of New Orleans; godchildren, Antoinette Black, Tammy Black, Cynthia Hagan, Dwayne Fleming, Jr., and Terrell Thompson along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at New Rising Sun Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service will commence at 10 a.m. at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 16444 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Bishop Ernest Mills, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store