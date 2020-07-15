1/1
Lucille Brooks "CeCe" West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Brooks West, affectionately known as "CeCe", passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General Mid City Hospital on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 85. Lucille leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Millard West, Sr.; son, Raymond J. Brooks (Irene) of New Orleans, LA; sister, Edna Mae Crenshaw; brother, Charles Brooks; granddaughter, Reia D. Brooks of New Orleans; godchildren, Antoinette Black, Tammy Black, Cynthia Hagan, Dwayne Fleming, Jr., and Terrell Thompson along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at New Rising Sun Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service will commence at 10 a.m. at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 16444 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Bishop Ernest Mills, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Viewing
09:00 - 09:45 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved