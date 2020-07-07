A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Lafayette, LA, Lucille DuBois Church passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 94. She traveled extensively, loved to dance, cook, read and spend time with family and friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and a past member of the Bal Masque Dance Club. She retired from the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL). She is preceded in death by her first husband, Allen DuBois; her son, Allen DuBois III; her second husband, George Church; her parents Edward and Flavia Bonnet Wells, and her sister Jean Haydel. She is survived by daughter Suzette DuBois Meiske and husband, Larry; stepdaughter Karen Church and partner Vi Barriger; grandson Jeremy Meiske and partner Eric Melancon; granddaughter Erica Meiske; great-granddaughter Savanna Blackwell; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with religious services at 1:00 pm, and internment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Special thanks to Williamsburg Senior Living Community who made her last years pleasant and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, 10600 S. Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

