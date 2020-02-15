Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Fox Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On December 7, 2019, an incredible force left this earth when Lucille Fox Jones passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 95. Luci was born in Baton Rouge in 1924 to Ina Shepard and Lawrence James Fox. She was raised in Ruston, LA, where her father was a professor of Sociology at Louisiana Tech and her mother was a homemaker. While studying Art History at Tech, Luci met Guy Reps Jones. Reps was boarding next door while pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering. They married in 1944, while he was on leave from the Navy, during the "Battle of the Bulge." Luci and Reps moved to Baton Rouge for his job with Kaiser Aluminum, where they raised 5 children. After raising her children, Luci focused on art and travel, and became a collector of art and antiques from all over the world. In her sixties, she opened an antique business and traveled the world well into her eighties. Luci was, and always will be, an inspiration to many who knew her. She was known for her colorful personality and witty anecdotes. She showed special interest in the people she met and cherished their memory. Luci adored her grandchildren and will always live in their hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Reps Jones; brother, Larry Fox; sister, Nell Fox Platt; and her precious grandson, Kyle Ragan Jones. She is survived by her beloved sister, Kathryn Fox Allen; children, Lawrence Blake Jones, Joell Jones, Lucinda Jones Knipmeyer, Barbara Hope Jones, Ragan Reps Jones, and their spouses; her grandchildren, Becky Button, Joshua Rubenstein, Christopher Jones, Patrick Eskew, Cassidy Wright, Erin Wong, Brian Wong; Great-grandchildren, Griffin O'Rear, Lucy Button, Elise Eskew, Andrew Eskew, and 3 girls happily expected this spring. Special thanks to Luci's extraordinary caregivers, Patty, Jennie, Ruth, Wanda, Mildred and Patti for providing her with such excellent, loving care. Much gratitude to the staff at Pinnacle Hospice for all of their support. Luci's stories, her wit and charming company have left vivid memories of a life well lived. A celebration of her life will be held at later date. On December 7, 2019, an incredible force left this earth when Lucille Fox Jones passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 95. Luci was born in Baton Rouge in 1924 to Ina Shepard and Lawrence James Fox. She was raised in Ruston, LA, where her father was a professor of Sociology at Louisiana Tech and her mother was a homemaker. While studying Art History at Tech, Luci met Guy Reps Jones. Reps was boarding next door while pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering. They married in 1944, while he was on leave from the Navy, during the "Battle of the Bulge." Luci and Reps moved to Baton Rouge for his job with Kaiser Aluminum, where they raised 5 children. After raising her children, Luci focused on art and travel, and became a collector of art and antiques from all over the world. In her sixties, she opened an antique business and traveled the world well into her eighties. Luci was, and always will be, an inspiration to many who knew her. She was known for her colorful personality and witty anecdotes. She showed special interest in the people she met and cherished their memory. Luci adored her grandchildren and will always live in their hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Reps Jones; brother, Larry Fox; sister, Nell Fox Platt; and her precious grandson, Kyle Ragan Jones. She is survived by her beloved sister, Kathryn Fox Allen; children, Lawrence Blake Jones, Joell Jones, Lucinda Jones Knipmeyer, Barbara Hope Jones, Ragan Reps Jones, and their spouses; her grandchildren, Becky Button, Joshua Rubenstein, Christopher Jones, Patrick Eskew, Cassidy Wright, Erin Wong, Brian Wong; Great-grandchildren, Griffin O'Rear, Lucy Button, Elise Eskew, Andrew Eskew, and 3 girls happily expected this spring. Special thanks to Luci's extraordinary caregivers, Patty, Jennie, Ruth, Wanda, Mildred and Patti for providing her with such excellent, loving care. Much gratitude to the staff at Pinnacle Hospice for all of their support. Luci's stories, her wit and charming company have left vivid memories of a life well lived. A celebration of her life will be held at later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close