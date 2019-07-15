Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Frances Martin Babin. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Paulina , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lucille, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 88 years. A native and lifelong resident of Paulina, LA, Lucille was born "the baby daughter" on December 21, 1930 to Edward Martin and Annette Deslattes. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Louis J. C. Babin, Sr.; Children, Edward Babin, Connie B. Chapman, Gail B. (Darryl) St. Pierre, Chris Babin, Joan B. (Kerry) Lambert, and Louis, Jr. (Jacquie Owen) Babin. Grandchildren, Colin, Jared, and Adam Babin; Jeanine B. Coles; Karen C. Bridge, Matthew and Jacqueline St. Pierre; Craig Babin; Trisha B. Cox; Lance and Jason Lambert; April L. Bienvenu and Kerra Edwards. Great-grandchildren, Kelsi, Kylee, Luke, Nate, and Ava Babin; Isaac, Jase, and Kaleb Coles; Lauren and Alexander Bridge; Kaylee and Katelyn St. Pierre; Jonathan Dedon; Brodie Johnson; Isabella and Ethan Cox; Hannah, Paisley, Mackenzie, Emmett, and Sophie Lambert; Zachary Lehmann; Mark, Jr. and Alexa Bienvenu. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Leo and Patrick Babin; sister-in-law, Laura B. Deslattes; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; son, Keith Babin; grandson, Chad Babin; daughter-in-law, Jane Deroche Babin; brother, Nichol Martin; sisters, Hilda (Robert) Waguespack, Irene (Augustin) LeBlanc, Ethel (Arthur) LeBlanc, Enola (Eldred) Duplessis, and Edna (Daniel) Melancon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made to the Catholic Church of East St. James Parish. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 17, 2019

